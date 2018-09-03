Mountlake Terrace man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in King County

A Mountlake Terrace man was transported to Harborview Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in King County Sunday night.

The call came in at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. A vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri was traveling eastbound on Ravenna Boulevard in Seattle and entered the I-5 on-ramp. The vehicle struck the barrier, a report from Washington State Patrol (WSP) says.

A 58-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was a passenger in the vehicle. He was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was totaled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but investigators believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, according to the report from WSP.