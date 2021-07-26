Mountlake Terrace man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday

A 64-year-old Mountlake Terrace man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Snohomish Sunday afternoon.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said the Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit responded to the crash near the 6800 block of Machias Road around 2:20 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was traveling on South Machias Road when it missed a curve, continued straight and crashed a short distance off the roadway, she said. The driver died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon while detectives investigated the crash. While detectives are still working to determine the cause, there are no indications of speed, drugs or alcohol being contributing factors, O’Keefe said.

Identification of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death, are pending from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.