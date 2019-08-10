Mountlake Terrace man caught after hit-and-run, burglary in Edmonds Friday

What started out as a hit-and-run collision for Edmonds police Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of a suspect wanted on a variety of charges in Mountlake Terrace, including eluding police, assault and hit-and run.

Edmonds police said that after the hit-and-run, which police witnessed, the suspect fled in a car and then on foot. A King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support helicopter was dispatched and police set a K-9 track but were unable to capture the suspect.

Then, later in the afternoon Edmonds police caught the suspect allegedly burglarizing a house in the 9000 block of 236th Street Southwest.

Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said the suspect is a Mountlake Terrace resident. The man also was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, Lowe said.