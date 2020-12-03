Mountlake Terrace man among eight indicted for Puget Sound drug trafficking

A Mountlake Terrace resident was among eight people indicted Wednesday in a wide-ranging drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of suspected fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

The suspect was identified as Lee Wallette, 36, of Mountlake Terrace.

According to the announcement, Jose Luis Ibarra-Valle, 37, a citizen of Mexico who was living in Woodinville, was stopped by law enforcement on Oct. 25, in Seattle. In his car authorities found approximately 10,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl, more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, and more than a kilogram of suspected heroin.

“While COVID-19 may have shut down many of our businesses, it does not seem to have put a dent in the illegal drug distribution business, causing harm to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “I commend the law enforcement officers who continue to do the work of tracking and seizing these illegal drugs—especially fentanyl pills—that are connected with overdose deaths in our community.”

All those arrested Wednesday appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The defendants indicted in this wiretap investigation, in addition to Ibarra-Valle and Wallette, were from Everett, Seattle, Tulalip, Lake Stevens and Portland, Ore.

Over the course of the investigation law enforcement seized 16,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, and six pounds of suspected heroin.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, Washington State Patrol, Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, United States Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Stevens Police Department and Tulalip Police Department. In addition to the agencies listed above, the following law enforcement agencies assisted with arrests and search warrants executed today: Everett ACT, North Sound SWAT, FBI SWAT and DEA Portland. The investigation was supported by the Northwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).