Mountlake Terrace low-income utility discount applications due April 30

Applications are available for Mountlake Terrace utility customers who reside in the city and meet adopted income levels for the May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 Utility Billing Discount Program year.

The city council recently amended the income thresholds to align them with the state’s levels that determine low-income property tax exemptions under state law.

Mountlake Terrace municipal code states that Mountlake Terrace property owners over the age of 62 living on the property in a household with an aggregate income as shown in the table above are eligible to qualify for a 30 percent discount on water, sewer and stormwater charges. This discount also applies to Mountlake Terrace low-income property owners who have a disabled family member living with them. Residents who meet low-income thresholds may qualify for free garbage pick-up as well.

Information about the Senior Discount and Free Garbage Program and a downloadable application can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/162 , then click Financial Assistance on the left side menu. Or contact the Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@mltwa.gov or call 425-744-6214 and ask for an application to be mailed to you.

Applications are being mailed this week to existing customers who are currently enrolled in the program. Applications from new or existing customers must be received by the city by April 30, 2021. As the city will be moving from the interim to the new city hall, please return applications to PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. In addition to the application, residents must submit proof of income. Please ensure your application is complete as the city cannot approve incomplete applications.