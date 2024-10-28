Mountlake Terrace Library to present Baby Storytime Nov. 12

Wiggle, giggle and bond with your baby at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, through stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities that inspire a love of reading.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

You can learn about the event here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.