Community members are invited to join the Mountlake Terrace Library professional networking group from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.

The workshop is led by WorkSource, which works to connect people with job opportunities. Attendees are invited to network with professionals at the group’s meetings each Monday.

There is no cost to participate.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

For more information, visit www.sno-isle.org.