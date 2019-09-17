Mountlake Terrace Library to feature Humanities Washington speaker in October

The Mountlake Terrace Library will host a special event featuring Humanities Washington speaker, Clarence Moriwaki, presenting “Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion” on Saturday, Oct. 19. from 11 a.m.-noon.

In 1942, a total of 227 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes on Bainbridge Island by the US Army. Thus began a national strategy with more than 120,000 Japanese Americans removed and incarcerated during WWII.

Moriwaki will share the story of the Japanese Americans from Bainbridge Island who were incarcerated to provide a human, historical account of this national tragedy, and to ask — “Are there parallels to what’s happening in America now?”

Moriwaki uses historical images, including historical and current propaganda, to explore the fear racism, and failure of political leadership that led to these unconstitutional actions during WWII.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

For more information regarding the event, visit the Humanities Washington website.