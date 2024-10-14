Mountlake Terrace Library offering Talk Time for English language learners each Wednesday

On Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Mountlake Terrace Library offers Talk Time for English language learners. The next event is Oct. 16.

It’s a fun way to make friends and practice English conversation skills in a friendly, safe and supportive setting. All sessions are free and led by trained staff.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more here.