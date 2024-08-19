Mountlake Terrace Library Book Group to discuss ‘Still Life’ Sept. 3

The Mountlake Terrrace Library’s Second Tuesday Book Group will meet on the first Tuesday in September to accommodate the Arts of the Terrace show the following week. The group, which will gather in the small meeting room from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, will discuss Still Life by Sarah Winman

As Allied troops advance in World War II Tuscany, a young English soldier, Ulysses Temper, finds himself in the wine cellar of a deserted villa. There, he has a chance encounter with Evelyn Skinner, a middle-aged art historian who has come to Italy to salvage paintings from the ruins and recall long-forgotten memories of her own youth. In each other, Ulysses and Evelyn find a kindred spirit.

Copies of the book are available at the check-out desk.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.