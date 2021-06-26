Mountlake Terrace law office moves to Brier

Elsner Law Firm has purchased the building and moved into 23711 Brier Road, where Brier Realty was formerly located.

Attorney Justin Elsner relocated his law office, which had been across the street from the police station in Mountlake Terrace for five years, to more spacious digs in Brier that are nearly three times the size of its previous location. “We’ve kind of been growing and needed more space,” he said. The Brier property presented the business with “a good opportunity at the right time and so we jumped at it, bought it and with a little bit of remodeling and then painting — here we are.”

The firm, which specializes in personal injury cases and insurance disputes, has been open for 15 years. Staffing includes one other lawyer who focuses primarily on criminal and traffic cases, two full-time paralegals and a client services employee who can assist Spanish language speakers.

“I went from Shoreline to Mountlake Terrace and now Brier,” Elsner said. “I live in Edmonds, so I’m pretty certain I’m going to be here for the long haul. Being able to purchase the building just really further plants ourself into the community and shows that we’re not just here for the short term.”

Elsner said that as state guidelines related to the pandemic are relaxed, his office may even hold a ribbon cutting ceremony “but we are definitely open for business. We like this area and like being a part of this community.”

— By Nathan Blackwell