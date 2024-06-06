Mountlake Terrace Juneteenth celebration June 15 at Civic Campus

The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to celebrate the history and spirit of Juneteenth during a “Juneteenth: More Than a Day” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave. W.
Join The Access Project, Project Girl Mentoring Program, Sno-Isle Libraries, City of Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission and City Council and community partners for hands-on, family-friendly activities, entertainment, speakers and free food from local vendors.
Organizers said this community event is a day of remembrance, education, and joy, honoring the Black/African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War.
The program will include a DJ, photo booth, community resources, activities for youth, panels with community leaders, a presentation and exhibit by Georgia Payne on Underground Railroad Code Quilts, and free food provided by three local vendors: L&S Soul food and BBQ, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, and Yummy Box.
