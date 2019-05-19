Mountlake Terrace HS students keep the beat at annual Edmonds Jazz Connection Saturday

1 of 8
Outstanding local student jazz programs — including several from Mountlake Terrace High School — were showcased during the 19th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection Saturday in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured Puget Sound-area middle, high school and college jazz programs.
The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:
-Michael Hagen: Meadowdale High School choir, piano and voice
-Andrew Wright: Meadowdale High School choir and drum
-Natalie Whitlock: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 sax
-Sarah Henderson, Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 lead trumpet
-Anthony Edwards, Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 drum
-Danny Kha, Meadowdale High School Jazz 1 sax