Mountlake Terrace HS students explore options after high school

Multilingual Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from Mountlake Terrace High School set out on an educational expedition that unveiled opportunities for their future after high school. The students recently had the opportunity to visit WSU Everett and the Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) training facility.

While at WSU Everett, the students experienced being on a college campus for the first time. They learned about programs, toured the facility, saw student projects and explored possibilities for creativity and learning

When visiting the PUD site, staff gave them hands-on experience where they could test out safety equipment needed for electrical work, learned the art of digging holes with a backhoe and maneuvered cranes. They met linemen, construction workers, operators and business professionals who shared their stories and pathways.