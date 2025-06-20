Mountlake Terrace HS student signs to play for Leeds Beckett University

Mountlake Terrace High School honored senior Ellery Garrett earlier this week as she signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Leeds Beckett University this fall in Leeds, England.
