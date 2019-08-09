Mountlake Terrace HS grad receives BECU Foundation scholarship

A Mountlake Terrace High School graduating senior was among the 80 students awarded a scholarship by the BECU Foundation for 2019.

Mattie McAllister, of Lynnwood, was one of two Edmonds School District students to receive a scholarship from the foundation during a program at T-Mobile Park on July 22.

In an effort to help students build long-term financial resiliency, the BECU Foundation awarded either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships each to use toward their postsecondary programs. The scholarships are renewable over a two-year period and recognize student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential. Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded $2.9 million in scholarships to more than 1,100 student members.

During the awards program, BECU leaders also provided career advice and recruiters shared tips on how to create a professional LinkedIn profile, the benefits of networking and the importance of college internships.

Interested students can apply online for the BECU Foundation scholarships in January of each year at BECU.org/scholarship.Members must be graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students currently enrolled in an accredited postsecondary degree program (students of graduate programs are not eligible), and have a passion for helping others.