Mountlake Terrace HS sponsoring food drive starting week of Nov. 6

Mountlake Terrace High School is partnering with the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank to hold food drive events beginning the week of Nov. 6.
The kickoff will be a Spike the Drive from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8-9, when Edmonds School District students will compete in a volleyball tournament in the Mountlake Terrace High School gym, with all proceeds benefitting the food drive.
Then, starting Saturday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 24, there will be pop-up collection points in the community where people can donate food or cash. The dates, times and locations are as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 11
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace
9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Nov. 18
Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion
5303 228th St. S.W.
9 a.m. to noon
Friday, Nov. 24
Fred Meyer
4615 196th St. S.W. Ste. 175
Lynnwood
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.
