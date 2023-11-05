Mountlake Terrace HS sponsoring food drive starting week of Nov. 6

Mountlake Terrace High School is partnering with the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank to hold food drive events beginning the week of Nov. 6.

The kickoff will be a Spike the Drive from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8-9, when Edmonds School District students will compete in a volleyball tournament in the Mountlake Terrace High School gym, with all proceeds benefitting the food drive.

Then, starting Saturday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 24, there will be pop-up collection points in the community where people can donate food or cash. The dates, times and locations are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 11

Mountlake Church

23302 56th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace

9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Nov. 18

Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion

5303 228th St. S.W.

9 a.m. to noon

Friday, Nov. 24

Fred Meyer

4615 196th St. S.W. Ste. 175

Lynnwood

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.