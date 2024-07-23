Mountlake Terrace HS robotics team Chill Out launches summer outreach

The Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics team Chill Out 1778, which includes students from across the Edmonds School District, is spreading the joy of STEM this summer. The team has appeared in several local parades, including the Edmonds Kind of 4th and Tour de Terrace Parades, and will be in the Brier SeaScare Parade Aug. 14.

Additionally, Chill Out helps run the MTHS Middle School STEM and Journalism Camp, open to all rising 7th and 8th graders, from Aug. 20-22.

Chill Out 1778 is a student-led robotics team from MTHS dedicated to promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through competitive robotics. Each year, the team designs, builds and programs an industrial-size robot to compete in FIRST Robotics Competion (FRC) events, gaining invaluable skills in engineering, teamwork, and leadership.

According to a Chill Out press release, the robotics team concluded a record-breaking season in the FIRST Robotics Competition, ranking 24th out of 3,474 teams worldwide and establishing the team as one of the top robotics teams globally.

“We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments this season,” said Apollo Graves, captain of Chill Out 1778. “Our success reflects the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and support from our mentors and community. Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 season, we aim to transfer knowledge to our younger members and build on our strong foundation.”

To celebrate the team, Chill Out 1778 has released a Year in Review, available at www.chillout1778.org.

Chill Out 1778 invites all interested students to attend an open house event in late September at Mountlake Terrace High School. Chill Out 1778 is free to join and open to all high school students within the Edmonds School District, welcoming anyone interested in robotics, regardless of experience. Prospective students can join by filling out the survey/contact form available at Chill Out 1778 Interest Survey.

For more information about Chill Out 1778, visit their website at www.chillout1778.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.