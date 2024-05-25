Mountlake Terrace HS presents ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ May 30-June 1

Mountlake Terrace High School’s drama program is presenting the musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, May 30-June 1 at the MTHS Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

The heartwarmingly quirky Tony-winning musical comedy follows six awkward adolescents through their daunting and hilarious Spelling Bee championship quest. As they navigate the tournament’s pressures, the eccentric group of spellers finds a new sense of belonging. Along the way, they learn that there is more to life than winning a trophy.

For an extra entertainment factor, this charming coming-of-age tale also invites four volunteers from the audience to participate in each performance, ensuring new and unexpected comedy every night. So dust off your dictionary and prepare for an evening of laughter, toe-tapping music and the drama of The Spelling Bee.

The show is at 7 p.m. May 30, 31 and June 1. General admission is $15 ASB/Child (under 13) and $12 for senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only). There’s also a special understudy show at 7 p.m. on May 29, with a $5 admission.