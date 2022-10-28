Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student

Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.

Given concerns that “his behavior and actions were suspicious,” the school was placed into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “Mountlake Terrace police were already onsite assisting with a student who was in medical crisis and so with their assistance, we conducted a search of the school,” Schellenberg wrote.

“We were able to locate the individual who was seen running into the school and determined that he was an MTHS student who was not in class at a time when he should have been. We will be addressing this student’s behavior and will work with him and his family to provide appropriate behavior interventions as a result of his actions,” the principal said.

Here’s the full letter to parents: