Mountlake Terrace HS Music Boosters sponsoring pancake breakfast with Santa Dec. 14

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters are inviting the community to attend its 18th annual pancake breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14 at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Enjoy holiday music performed by music groups from Mountlake Terrace High School and other local schools. The pancake breakfast includes sausage, fruit and beverages. Gluten-free pancakes are available.

Prices for the breakfast are $5 for ages 5-12, $7 for teens and adults, and $5 for seniors. Kids under 5 years old eat for free. Family tickets are available for $25.

Framed digital photos with Santa will be available in 4×6-inch size for $6 or 5×7 for $8. Add an emailed copy to any order for an additional $5.

The event will include face painting for $5, free kids’ art activities, and a holiday gift shop of local arts, crafts and treats.

Proceeds support the work of the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit. Call 425-314-2141 or email lauriemasters@aol.com for more information.