Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Quintet returns to Baguus Little Asia June 3

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet is back at Baguus Little Asia restaurant from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
The jazz combo will perform a two-hour set with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Stop in for a few minutes or the entire set.
Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace.
Find more information on the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters website.
