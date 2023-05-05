Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo performing May 6

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia Restaurant in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, May 6.
The combo will perform a two-hour set with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Stop in for a few minutes or the entire set.
The performance will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace.
Additional information about Mountlake Terrace High School Music is at mths-music.org.
