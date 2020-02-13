Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Band selected for Essentially Ellington competition

For 25 years, the Essentially Ellington program has been the cornerstone of Jazz at Lincoln’s Center’s arts education programming. The program has helped to foster the talent and love of jazz music of over 890,000 young musicians throughout its history.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Essentially Ellington, Jazz at Lincoln Center says it has invited an unprecedented number of the country’s top high school jazz bands to compete for top honors in New York City. he bands were selected from a competitive pool of 106 bands that submitted recordings of three tunes from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington Library.

Other bands selected from the Puget Sound area include three bands from Seattle — Garfield and Roosevelt High Schools and the Seattle JazzED Ellington Ensemble — and Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie.

Students who attend will participate in workshops, jam sessions and sectionals before competing for top honors at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, nicknamed the “House of Swing.” Following the competition events, a concert and awards ceremony will take place featuring this year’s top three bands alongside the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.