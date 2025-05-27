Mountlake Terrace HS drama presenting ‘Zombie Prom’ May 29-31

Posted: May 26, 2025 14
Cast members of the MTHS drama department’s upcoming production of “Zombie Prom” rehearse in the school’s theater earlier in May. Performances of the musical are set for May 29-31. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)

A reminder that the Mountlake Terrace High School drama department is presenting three performances of Zombie Prom starting on Thursday, May 29.

There will be additional shows on Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME