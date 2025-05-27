Mountlake Terrace HS drama presenting ‘Zombie Prom’ May 29-31

A reminder that the Mountlake Terrace High School drama department is presenting three performances of Zombie Prom starting on Thursday, May 29.
There will be additional shows on Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.
