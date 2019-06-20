Mountlake Terrace HS Class of 1989 sets 30th reunion for July 27

The Mountlake Terrace High School Class of 1989 is holding its 30th Class Reunion Saturday, July 27 (Tour de Terrace weekend) from 7-11:30 p.m. at VESSEL Taphouse, 15615 Highway 99, Lynnwood.

The price includes dinner buffet, one drink ticket (full bar), 1 Jello shot, dessert, plus the facility rental, game room and ’80s music all night long — and a dance floor.

Cost is $45 per person/$48 by PayPal if paid by June 30 or $55/$58 if paid by July 24.

The PayPal address is paypal.me/MTHS30thClassReunion. A final head count is needed July 24.

Significant others and spouses are welcome.

If paying by check, make payment to Jodi Marsall and mail to PO Box 5023, Everett, WA 98206.

Questions should be emailed to [email protected]