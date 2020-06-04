Mountlake Terrace HS celebrates Class of 2020

Mountlake Terrace High School honored its graduating seniors Wednesday with a drive-up commencement ceremony to accommodate social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Class of 2020 arrived by car in the Mountlake Terrace parking lot for video and photo shoots capturing the moment they received their diplomas, as staff and family members cheered them on. The final footage will be compiled into a MTHS video graduation ceremony set to be released on the original graduation ceremony date — June 13.

One of the special aspects of the Hawks’ ceremony was a survival kit containing gifts and treats, courtesy of the MTHS Booster Club, local businesses and families, which was presented to each senior. Among the business sponsors were those who had originally signed on to support the annual Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July event, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. (See complete list of sponsors in the photo below). The survival kit also contained an inspirational message from the school’s career center.

MTHS parent Molly Luna, whose son Hank Belanger is in the Class of 2020, said the drive-up ceremony and the demonstration of support from all those who came out to celebrate the seniors “was amazing.”

“In these strange times of distance learning and virtual classrooms, our seniors have had early lessons in resilience and living with uncertainty,” Luna said. “But it is heartwarming for them to get this reminder that their community is behind them no matter what. ”