Mountlake Terrace HS athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

After a flurry of great performances throughout the winter, six student athletes from Mountlake Terrace High School have been singled out by Wesco League coaches with all-league honors. Here are the Hawks that have been awarded All-Wesco League designations for the 2018-2019 winter season.
Boys Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A
Mason Christianson, junior guard
Second Team, 2A/3A
Mason Petersen, senior forward
Jace Breakfield, sophomore post
Wrestling
First Team, 2A
Jaice Jones, senior, 170-pound weight class
Alex Williams, junior, 138-pound weight class
James Fletcher, freshman, 126-pound weight class