Mountlake Terrace HS athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

After a flurry of great performances throughout the winter, six student athletes from Mountlake Terrace High School have been singled out by Wesco League coaches with all-league honors. Here are the Hawks that have been awarded All-Wesco League designations for the 2018-2019 winter season.

Boys Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A

Mason Christianson, junior guard

Second Team, 2A/3A

Mason Petersen, senior forward

Jace Breakfield, sophomore post

Wrestling

First Team, 2A

Jaice Jones, senior, 170-pound weight class

Alex Williams, junior, 138-pound weight class

James Fletcher, freshman, 126-pound weight class