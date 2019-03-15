Mountlake Terrace house fire displaces family of three

A house fire in Mountlake Terrace Friday morning caused more than $250,000 damage and displaced a family of three adults.

A neighbor called 911 at 10:11 a.m. to report smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story home in the 22800 block of 44th Ave. W. The residents were away at the time of the fire. A neighbor rescued one dog from the smoke-filled house, but another dog died in the fire.

South County Fire responded with assistance from Northshore Fire Department. Firefighters had the fire under control within about 20 minutes and kept the flames contained to the garage, an adjacent bedroom and the attic. Damage left the house uninhabitable. Support 7 responded to assist the residents. The family has insurance.

A fire investigator determined this was an accidental fire that started in a bedroom, but he could not identify an exact cause.