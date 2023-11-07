Mountlake Terrace hosts Vision 2044 Open House on Nov. 13

The City of Mountlake Terrace will be hosting a Vision 2044 Open House from 5-6:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at City Hall. This is for the city’s comprehensive planning process that will guide decisions around public policy and growth over the next 20 years.

This will be a family-friendly event with child care, food and refreshments provided, according to a news release.

The open house will feature activity stations for each element in the Comprehensive Plan, with key questions that community members can help answer. Topics include housing, land use, environment, economic development, transportation, parks and equity. A mapping activity will identify needs, desires and areas of concern in each of the six subarea neighborhoods.

The meeting is the first step toward addressing requirements of the State Environmental Policy Act to evaluate growth alternatives and their respective environmental impacts. These will be explored further in the Comprehensive Plan’s Environmental Impact Statement next year.

Learn more about Vision 2044 at www.cityofmlt.com/Vision2044.