Mountlake Terrace hosting National Night Out Against Crime Aug. 6

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its National Night Out Against Crime event from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.
The free, family-friendly event combines entertainment, food and community involvement. This year’s entertainment includes DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth, a caricature artist, public safety vehicles, cornhole with the cops and performances by the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy.
Community partners will display information and resources. There will be a food drive at the Mountlake Terrace City Council booth, and an area to chat with the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
