Mountlake Terrace hosting 3rd of July family celebration, fireworks

The City of Mountlake Terrace is again hosting its annual 3rd of July family celebration, with fireworks over Lake Ballinger, on Thursday, July 3, at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

This year’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. The fun will include pie-eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. A fireworks display over Lake Ballinger will begin when darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m.

Although personal fireworks are illegal in the city, the Mountlake Terrace City Council authorized a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechnics company, which takes place over the lake. The boat launch and waterfront areas, including the new fishing pier, will be closed. The spectator viewing area will be on the hillside within the park – directly to the south and southeast of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (also known as the Lake Ballinger Center).

Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable restrooms on site. Strong attendance is expected, so plan ahead and be prepared for any weather conditions. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Drivers are advised to avoid this area as there may be congestion.

There is no onsite parking available, so walking, biking and rideshares are encouraged. Limited parking for guests with disabilities is available at the clubhouse parking area. Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine at 6601 244th St. S.W., followed by a walk along the Lakeview Trail.

If you are taking the bus, Community Transit Route 130 drops off across the street from Ballinger Park. See the schedule here.

For more information, send an email or call 425-744-6287.