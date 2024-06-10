Mountlake Terrace hosting 3rd of July Family Celebration at Lake Ballinger

The City of Mountlake Terrace is once again hosting its 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

This year’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and include pie-eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. The evening concludes with a fireworks display over Lake Ballinger when darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m.

Food trucks include:

Ryan’s REZ-ipes

www.facebook.com/ryansrezipes

Yummy Box

www.facebook.com/YummyBoxMobile

The Vet Chef

www.facebook.com/Thevetchefllc

Billy Cheesesteaks

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064167780062

WiseGuy

www.facebook.com/WiseGuyfoodtruck

Yay Big Yay High Yay Ice Cream

www.facebook.com/yaybigicecream

Sugar and Spoon

www.facebook.com/sugarspoondough

Although personal fireworks are illegal in the city, the Mountlake Terrace City Council authorized a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechnics company. The boat launch and waterfront areas, including the new fishing pier, will be closed. The spectator viewing area will be on the hillside within the park – directly to the south and southeast of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (also known as the Lake Ballinger Center).

Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed but there will be portable restrooms on site. Bring chairs or blankets for seating and be prepared for any weather conditions. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as there may be congestion.

There is no onsite parking available, so walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. Limited parking for guests with disabilities is available at the clubhouse parking area. Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine at 6601 244th St. S.W. followed by a walk along the Lakeview Trail. If you are taking the bus, Community Transit route 130 drops off across the street from Ballinger Park, Learn more at www.communitytransit.org/route/130/schedule