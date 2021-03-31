Mountlake Terrace honored as a ‘Tree City USA’

The City of Mountlake Terrace is a recipient of the “Tree City USA” designation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

Mountlake Terrace achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: establish a tree board, adopt a tree-care ordinance, and invest in an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and celebrate Arbor Day with an event and proclamation. The city plans to celebrate Arbor Day with a Proclamation at its April 5 City Council meeting and a socially distanced park clean up event planned for Saturday, April 24 to coincide with Earth Day.

“Urban Forestry is very important to the residents of Mountlake Terrace,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “Council goals continue to enable staff to pursue ways to revitalize and manage our environmental resources.”

There are approximately 3,400 communities that have earned the Tree City USA designation. The program provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public tree inventory, distribution, and benefits.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities, like Mountlake Terrace make smart investments in urban forests,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.