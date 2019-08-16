Mountlake Terrace home damaged in fire

South County Fire responded to a house fire that occurred late Thursday night on the 23800 block of 54th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. Damage from the fire was estimated at $75,000.

According to South County officials, at 11:40 p.m. a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the one-story house. The two residents who live in house were away at the time of the incident and no one was reported injured.

Firefighters from South County Fire and Shoreline Fire responded and had the fire under control within about 15 minutes and kept the fire contained to the garage and attic. The living area of the house sustained smoke damage.

Fire investigators are still working to determine how the fire started. According to officials, it appears the fire started in the garage.