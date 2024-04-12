Mountlake Terrace High STEM students, teacher earn state awards

Posted: April 12, 2024 7
Mountlake Terrace High School students attending the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair. (Photos courtesy MTHS)

Mountlake Terrace High School STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students brought home awards from the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair (WSSEF) last weekend.

The school’s STEM program includes students from across the Edmonds School District.

First place

Amir Basmani
Connor Bunch
Hunter Davis
Bryson Stuhrenberg
Maya Faulkner
Gabe Fredrich
Dana Khasanov
Michael Kier
Colin Medcroft
Ian O’Brien
Tyler Pham
Kelvin Rheinheimer
Zayan Senoaji
Haley Trinh
Edwin Tjandra
Adam Wallis
Kien Trung

Second place

Henry Appel
Collin Fahey
Ashley Fly
Delia Glover
Jade Lim
Liam Greenmun
Anton Guerrero
Elliott Honeycutt
Neil Humphrey
Deni Kelo
Jesse Kilgore
Katie Larios
Caleb Logosz
Benjamin Marx
Henry Mitchell
Max Mohagen
Khai Nguyen
Elliott Palmer
Maximilian Schafer
Owen Davies
Mika Raring
Nathan Sawyer
Xander Terry
Robert Swan
Owen Thorpe
Kaleb Wendt
Asher Wheaton
Ewan Jeffers

Third place
Simon Brannigan
Ty Kaufer
Joseph Walter

Students also earned numerous special awards, as follows:

Collin Fahey

American Chemical Society — Puget Sound Section

Gabe Fredrich

American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics PNW (AIAA)

Gabe Fredrich

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Edwin Tjandra, Henry Appel, Gabe Fredrich, Elliott Honeycutt, Amir Basmani

Museum of Flight

Elliott Honeycutt

Navy League of the U.S. – Bremerton Olympic Peninsula Counsel

Collin Fahey

Office of Naval Research — U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps

Connor Bunch, Ian O’Brien

Ricoh Americas Corporation

Collin Fahey

Excellence in Chemical Sciences

Gabe Fredrich

U.S. Air Force

Colin Medcroft

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Bryan Smelcer, right, being honored as Teacher of the Year.

In addition, Mountlake Terrace High School STEM Department Chair Bryan Smelcer was named the WSSEF Teacher of the Year. The honor includes a Thermo-Fisher EVOS XL Fluorescent Digital Imaging Microscope worth $5,000 for the school, which “is going to be a game changer for future projects,” Smelcer said.

