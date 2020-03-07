Mountlake Terrace High science teacher Rotary Educator of Month

Mountlake Terrace High science teacher Dana Marsden was named February’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Marsden has worked in the district since 1988 and teaches biology as well as earth and space and physical sciences. She was the district’s K-12 science curriculum coordinator from 2007-15.

“As an instructor, Dana takes students where they are and challenges them to grow through high expectations and high levels of support,” said Principal Greg Schellenberger. “She works to understand the needs of all of her students – from those that need academic support to those students that are passionate about learning Science.”