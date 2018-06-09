Mountlake Terrace High School Students of the Month for May

Mountlake Terrace High School

Student Name: Caylie Laney

Mother’s name: Cinderella Laney

Father’s name: John Laney

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: National Honor Society Co-President, Link Leader, Key Club Member, IATRIX21

ASB: I’ve been on ASB since sophomore year through the cheer team.

Athletics: Volleyball as a freshman; cheerleading, sophomore through senior years.

Honors: Athlete of the Month, September 2017

Awards: Second place in Translational Medical Science at the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair; AP Scholar Award, 2017.

Community Service: Volunteer at Seattle Children’s Hospital, fall 2017-present.

Significant School Project: I did a year-long research project for my senior year STEM class on the efficiency of acne treatments in killing acne-causing bacteria.

Current Employment: Nanny

Future Educational Goals: I will be attending the University of Washington in Fall, 2018.

Future Career Goals: Pediatric dentistry/orthodontics

Student name: Brendan Hayes

Mother’s name: April Hogan

Father’s name: Bryan Hayes

GPA: 3.0

Athletics: Boys basketball all four years, including two years on varsity.

Awards: Coaches Award – freshman basketball; Captains Award – senior year; second team All-Wesco conference, senior year.

Community Service: I worked with little kids through the Edmonds School District’s Rotary Study Program, in which I helped them in the fall and would go to Terrace Park Elementary School to work with them on their school work.

Future Educational Goals: I want to obtain a master’s degree in business, possibly striving for a master’s of business administration, or some kind of marketing degree.

Future Career Goals: I want to work in the business or marketing field, and either do some kind of management or work with a company’s marketing team.