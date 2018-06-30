Mountlake Terrace High School Students of the Month for June

Mountlake Terrace High
Reyne Mack
Mother’s name: Leticia Guerrero
Father’s name: Jason Mack
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: LSU, Boy Scouts, MHS Automotive club
Athletics: Wrestling; Seventh in state 2018; fourth in state 2017
Community Service: Flag planting at veterans memorial cemetery north Seattle, scouting for food, Green lake trail of lights
Current Employment: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Future Educational Goals: College for project management and aviation electronics
Future Career Goals: USMC Aviation electronics
Sammy Ruiz
Mother’s name: Miracle Campos
Father’s name: Jose Ruiz
GPA: 3.95 AP/Honors classes
Clubs & Activities: Key Club, LSU (Latino Student Union), National Honors Society, Link Crew,
ASB: Senior Class Representative
Athletics: Varsity Softball and Varsity Soccer all four years; Senior Softball Captain; Senior & Junior Soccer Captain
Honors: National Honors Society 2016-current
Awards: 2017-2018 Mountlake Terrace High – Softball Team Captain; 2017 All Wesco Conference South First Team shortstop; 2016-All-Wesco Conference South First Team Softball; 2016-WIAA Athlete of the Week (March); 2016-King 5 News All USA Spring Performer of the; Week; 2016-Present Mountlake Terrace High – Soccer Team Captain
Community Service: 2016-2017 DC Krush 10u Softball volunteer; 2015 Lund Orthodontics Volunteer; 2014 Edmonds School Dist. Math Volunteer Summer 2014-current Key Club
Future Educational Goals: For my undergraduate education, I will be attending the University of Washington, Seattle. Afterwards, I plan to attend medical school, preferably at University of Washington.
Future Career Goals: Pediatric Oncologist