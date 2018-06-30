Mountlake Terrace High School Students of the Month for June

Mountlake Terrace High

Reyne Mack

Mother’s name: Leticia Guerrero

Father’s name: Jason Mack

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: LSU, Boy Scouts, MHS Automotive club

Athletics: Wrestling; Seventh in state 2018; fourth in state 2017

Community Service: Flag planting at veterans memorial cemetery north Seattle, scouting for food, Green lake trail of lights

Current Employment: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Future Educational Goals: College for project management and aviation electronics

Future Career Goals: USMC Aviation electronics

Sammy Ruiz

Mother’s name: Miracle Campos

Father’s name: Jose Ruiz

GPA: 3.95 AP/Honors classes

Clubs & Activities: Key Club, LSU (Latino Student Union), National Honors Society, Link Crew,

ASB: Senior Class Representative

Athletics: Varsity Softball and Varsity Soccer all four years; Senior Softball Captain; Senior & Junior Soccer Captain

Honors: National Honors Society 2016-current

Awards: 2017-2018 Mountlake Terrace High – Softball Team Captain; 2017 All Wesco Conference South First Team shortstop; 2016-All-Wesco Conference South First Team Softball; 2016-WIAA Athlete of the Week (March); 2016-King 5 News All USA Spring Performer of the; Week; 2016-Present Mountlake Terrace High – Soccer Team Captain

Community Service: 2016-2017 DC Krush 10u Softball volunteer; 2015 Lund Orthodontics Volunteer; 2014 Edmonds School Dist. Math Volunteer Summer 2014-current Key Club

Future Educational Goals: For my undergraduate education, I will be attending the University of Washington, Seattle. Afterwards, I plan to attend medical school, preferably at University of Washington.

Future Career Goals: Pediatric Oncologist