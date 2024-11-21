Mountlake Terrace High School presents Moon Over Buffalo Nov. 22, 23

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will present two performances of the comedy Moon Over Buffalo this week on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. Showtime for each night is 7 p.m.

The comedy centers around a pair of fading stage and screen stars George and Charlotte Hays who, while performing stage shows in Buffalo, New York, learn an influential director is in town to see one of their plays. The couple have hopes of one last shot at stardom, but unfortunately everything that can go wrong happens during their matinee performance.

The MTHS production of Moon Over Buffalo stars Elliott Orange as George and Mia Smith as Charlotte. Other students in the show include Adelaide St. John, Seble Daniel, Tate Haney, Elio Isley, Devon Ahlskog and Vanessa Drake-Sargent.

Admission for the MTHS Drama Department performances of Moon Over Buffalo is $5; tickets can be purchased at the door.