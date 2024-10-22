Mountlake Terrace High School placed on modified lockdown Monday due to social media threat

Mountlake Terrace High School went on a modified lockdown on Monday, Oct. 21, due to threats on Instagram.

At about 11 a.m., the school was placed into a “modified lockdown,” which means all the building’s doors were locked, and the front entrance and HUB were monitored. The lockdown was canceled at about 1 p.m., and normal operations resumed.

According to an Edmonds School District statement, a Mountlake Terrace High School student reported being threatened by a person who is not a student in the district.

“In response, we immediately initiated a modified lockdown to allow school administration and law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the situation and ensure the safety of everyone on campus,” the statement said.

Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s Cmdr. Scott King said that the threat against the student was made on Instagram. The suspect, a minor, has not been located, does not live in Mountlake Terrace and might not live in the area anymore, King said.

“We take any potential threats to the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and we are grateful for the swift and professional response of law enforcement and our staff,” the district said.

The school district encourages community members to report anything suspicious or threatening at www.edmonds-wa.safeschoolsalert.com.

— By Rick Sinnett




