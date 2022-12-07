Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Winter Concert set for Dec. 8

Everyone is invited to enjoy jazz music at the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Winter Concert this Thursday, Dec. 8. The performance starts at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High School auditorium.
The concert is free and open to the community. More information is available here.
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.
