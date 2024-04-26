Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet to perform at Baguus Little Asia on April 27

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, April 27.
The quintet will perform a two-hour set from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz, according to a news release.
Early arrival is recommended for a good seat. Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about the school’s music programs on their Facebook or Instagram sites.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.