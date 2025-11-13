Mountlake Terrace High School hosts annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop Dec. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The community is invited to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m.-noon at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

The event features a pancake breakfast, live performances from more than 20 school music groups, kids’ activities, Santa photos and more than 40 craft vendors.

Proceeds benefit the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Program with more than 500 student performers from local schools providing festive entertainment throughout the morning.

Admission is $7 for children and seniors, $10 for teens and adults, and $30 per family. Digital Santa photos are available for $10. Vendor registration and event details are available through the band boosters’ Facebook Event, Instagram and NextDoor Event pages.