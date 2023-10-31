Mountlake Terrace High School bands to perform Nov. 2

The award-winning Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz and Concert bands have their first concert of the school year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

Directed by Darin Faul, the Chamber Winds, Symphonic Band/Jazz Ensemble 2, and Jazz Ensemble 1 groups will perform a one-hour concert in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater (21801 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace).

The community is welcome to attend this free concert. Learn more about the school’s music programs on their Facebook or Instagram sites.