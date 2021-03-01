Mountlake Terrace High School again honored with First Amendment Press Freedom Award

While the focus of this award is on the relationship between the student media and our campus community, the award is presented to the entire school because of its commitment to the principles of the First Amendment,” said MTHS journalism instructor and adviser of school publications the Haweye and TEMPO. ” It is such an honor to live in this community and work at this school!”

The committee making the selection included representatives from the Journalism Education Association, National Scholastic Press Association and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society.

This is the 21st year for the award, which was announced on Student Press Freedom Day.

As in previous years, schools competed for the distinction by first answering questionnaires submitted by an adviser and at least one editor; those who advanced to the next level were asked to provide responses from the principal and all media advisers and student editors, indicating their support of the First Amendment. In addition, semifinalists submitted their printed policies.

Here’s the entire list of 2021 First Amendment Press Freedom Award winners:

The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles

Brighton (Colorado) High School

Chantilly (Virginia) High School

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville, Maryland

Convent of the Sacred Heart High School, San Francisco

Harrisonburg (Virginia) High School

Kirkwood (Missouri) High School

McLean (Virginia) High School

Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California

Mountlake Terrace High School

South Salem High School, Salem, Oregon

St. Louis Park (Minnesota) High School

Stuart Hall High School, San Francisco

Whitney High School, Rocklin, California

The 14 winning schools will be honored as part of the Spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in awards presentation on Saturday, April 10.