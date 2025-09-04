Mountlake Terrace heralds first annual Wag Fest Sept. 6: What you need to know

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace and the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce announced the first annual Wag Fest on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield Track, 22205 56th Ave. W.

This free, rain-or-shine festival invites the entire Puget Sound region to bring their families and their four-legged friends for a day filled with dog-centered activities, live performances, contests, handmade goods, food trucks, a pop-up dog park and more.

Highlights and partners

DOGG!T — Live training, FitDog Walk/Run, and positive behavior in action

● DOGG!T, a proud community partner, will lead the FitDog Walk/Run, a 1.5-mile cross-country walk/run for dogs and owners starting at 10:30 a.m. (pre-registration required).

● At the Main Stage, DOGG!T Training with professional, dog-psychology-based trainers will conduct live behavior demonstrations at 1:00 p.m. and 3 p.m., offering real-time tips on stopping unwanted jumping, fostering obedience and encouraging good manners. Bring your dog and join in for a live mini-training session right on stage. Plus, don’t miss the chance to experience these segments hosted by David Frei, NBC’s longtime voice of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.

● DOGG!T’s presence ensures attendees can see positive reinforcement training in action, get hands-on help and connect with a resource dedicated to responsible dog ownership and thoughtful breed matching.

Seattle Kennel Club

● At 11:30 a.m., the Seattle Kennel Club will offer AKC Canine Good Citizen (CGC) testing with testing starting at noon (pre-registration required).

● At 1:30 p.m., the club will conduct AKC Trick Dog testing with official testing starting at 2:00 p.m. (pre-registration required).

● Noon to 3 p.m.: Ever wondered which dog breed is the perfect fit for your family? Come meet a variety of breeds up close, chat with knowledgeable breeders and learn all about their personalities, care and history.

● With a mission rooted in ethical breeding, education and canine well-being, the Seattle Kennel Club brings trusted expertise and opportunities for attendees to formally certify their dogs’ good manners and trick competencies.

More fun for the whole pack

Wag Fest will also feature:

● Live music performances, including Latin duo Luis Esteban & Kevin Beltrán, award-winning Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo, indie band WaterPenny, and solo guitarist Mark Wand.

● A market with pet-focused vendors offering treats, accessories, art, toys, gifts and more.

Getting there

● By bus, bike or carpool: Local transit, bike trails and carpooling are encouraged to reduce traffic and enhance community access.

For more information please visit exploremlt.org/wag-fest.