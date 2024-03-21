Mountlake Terrace golfer makes hole in one at Sequim course

Mountlake Terrace resident David Stark was golfing at The Cedars at Dungeness golf course in Sequim last week when he made a hole in one.
The hole in one, which occurred March 15, was at hole #11 from 145 yards. Stark made the shot with his 7-iron and a Wilson Staff golf ball.
According to a news release from the golf course, this is Stark’s fifth career hole in one.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.