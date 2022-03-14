Mountlake Terrace girls youth feeder teams place high in state middle school championships

Mountlake Terrace’s sixth- and fifth-grade feeder teams competed at the Washington Middle School Girls State Championship in Spokane last weekend. The sixth grade girls went 2-2 and placed fourth in state, while the fifth grade girls also went 2-2, placing third.
You can see all results and brackets here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.