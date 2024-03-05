Mountlake Terrace girls eighth grade basketball team captures Wesco tournament title

The Mountlake Terrace High School eighth grade feeder team won the Wesco tournament championship March 1-3 at Everett High School.

According to a news release, the Hawks went 4-0 over the weekend by beating Kamiak, Lakewood and Meadowdale during the tournament; then they overcame at 16-10 halftime deficit to beat King’s 29-27 in the championship game.

The team completed a three-year run in the Wesco Feeder league (sixth, seventh and eighth grades) with a record of 38 wins and seven losses, culminating with their first tournament title in the eighth grade.

Team coaches include Tyler Davidson and Brian Jacobson, and players on team are Ali Fortune, Betsy Meyers, Campbell Meek, Emma Schmidt, Jaliyah Dyson, Maddy Ashe, Makenna Davidson, May-Lynh Jacobson, Mia Sledge and Sophia Esary.

The Hawks are headed to the state championship March 8-10 in Spokane, where they will look to improve upon their third-place finish last year.